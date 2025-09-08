With second place on the line, the Woking team instructed Oscar Piastri to hand the spot back to teammate Lando Norris, after a bungled pit stop had temporarily shuffled the order.

The swap came just one lap after Piastri had emerged ahead thanks to a rapid stop of his own, only for Norris to lose precious seconds when a front tyre change faltered.

From McLaren’s point of view, the decision was simple: Norris had run ahead for the majority of the race, and the pit stop mishap was a team error rather than a performance swing.

“We felt the right thing to do was go back to the original position and then let them race,” team principal Andrea Stella explained.

Piastri, who ultimately finished third, called the decision “fair,” even if it meant surrendering valuable championship ground to his teammate.

“Lando was ahead of me the whole race. I don’t have any issues with that, but we will definitely discuss it,” he said.

Norris, now just 31 points behind in the standings, echoed that sentiment.

“I earned my right to be ahead, to have that fairness,” he insisted, while stressing that neither driver wanted to benefit from a pit stop mishap.

Not everyone was convinced. Max Verstappen, listening in over the radio, questioned the move with a pointed: “Ha! Just because he had a slow stop?”

The reigning champion later softened his stance, noting that “mistakes happen” and teams are free to manage their drivers as they see fit.

The swap inevitably stirs memories of Hungary 2024, when Piastri lost the lead in similar circumstances after a strategic shuffle. Then, as now, McLaren prioritised returning to the “original running order” rather than letting luck decide.

That consistency might reassure the team, but it also raises a thorny question: should drivers be asked to give a position back in these circumstances — or is it just part of racing?

McLaren’s ethos is clear. But for fans, it’s less black and white.

Was protecting Norris’s second place the right call, or did Piastri deserve to keep the spoils of a better stop?

This week’s Pirtek Poll wants to know your verdict: Was McLaren right to enact team orders at Monza?