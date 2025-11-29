Oscar Piastri set the pace in first practice for the Qatar Grand Prix with a 1m20.924s, edging McLaren teammate and championship leader Lando Norris by 0.058s as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz completed the top four.

Isack Hadjar impressed in fifth, with Max Verstappen sixth ahead of Alex Albon. Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top ten, separated by less than a second.

Drivers battled gusty winds, balance issues and limited tyre mileage, with several — including Norris, Alonso and Verstappen — running off track in the tricky conditions. Verstappen also voiced frustration over traffic, particularly an Alpine getting in his way.

Cars return for Sprint Qualifying at 8.30pm local time (4.30am AEDT).