Oscar Piastri extended his Lusail mastery by taking pole for the Qatar Grand Prix with a 1m19.387, just ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen will start third ahead of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with Isack Hadjar, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, and Charles Leclerc completing the top ten.

Liam Lawson was the biggest Q2 casualty in 11th, joined by Nico Hulkenberg, Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Oliver Bearman. Lewis Hamilton was the shock Q1 elimination in 18th, with Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto, and Esteban Ocon also out.