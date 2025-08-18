Piastri has emerged as the standout performer of 2025, winning six of the opening 14 races to take a nine-point advantage over McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the F1 drivers’ championship into the summer break.

While Norris has responded with three wins in the last four races, it is Piastri’s consistency that has impressed Marko most.

“Piastri has the nerve, is more consistent, and always gets the best out of himself. I’ve never seen him so emotionally charged,” Marko told F1-Insider. “Norris may be faster per lap, but overall I see Piastri ahead.”

Since breaking into F1 with McLaren in 2023, Piastri has built a reputation as one of the most composed drivers on the grid.

His steady approach in his rookie year allowed him to bank valuable track time, while in 2024 he was the only driver to complete every racing lap across the season.

That consistency has carried into 2025, where he is on a streak of 40 consecutive points finishes — the fourth-longest run in F1 history, stretching back to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Piastri has had an incredible career and is improving year after year,” Marko added.

“He had some major fluctuations last year, depending on the track. That’s no longer the case.

“He still has a long way to go. The potential to become a truly great driver is there, though.”

Marko also offered his perspective on McLaren’s approach to managing its drivers, particularly in a season where both are in contention for the drivers’ championship.

He highlighted that the team’s decision not to implement team orders has worked in their favour — though he cautioned that the situation could become more complex if the championship battle tightens.

“As long as you are so dominant, you can stay ahead without team orders,” Marko said.

“I think it’s very sporting that they haven’t used them yet. But when things get tighter, it’s certainly a disadvantage if two top drivers take points away from each other.

“But that’s not the case at the moment. With the lead they have, they’re not risking anything.”