The RB21 will sport an all-white livery at Suzuka to mark the 60th anniversary of Honda’s first win in Formula 1 with Richie Ginther.

The livery is littered with a series of homages to the RA272, featuring the red H logo on the nose as well as the retro Honda logo on the rear bodywork.

The livery also features a special logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary.

It’s the second instance of Red Bull racing with an all-white livery after the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul.

The livery launch comes just days before Yuki Tsunoda debuts for Red Bull at his home grand prix.

“Our relationship with Honda deserves celebration, it has been one of continued success and brought the Team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history,” said Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO Christian Horner.

“Max has won four World titles with a Honda power unit and the team have lifted two constructors’ titles, in addition, Honda’s reliability enabled to complete the most successful season in the sport’s history in 2023.

“This livery is a tribute to Honda’s success in the sport and the final year of, what has been a thoroughly enjoyable partnership. I am looking forward to seeing it out on track.”

Koji Watanabe, president of Honda Racing Corporation, added: “It is quite moving to see the RA272 tribute livery on the latest Red Bull Racing machine, in the final year of Honda and Red Bull’s partnership. Our successful path will continue to shine in the history of F1.”