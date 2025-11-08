Lando Norris topped the only practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with a 1m09.975s, the McLaren driver edging teammate Oscar Piastri by 0.023s. Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso completed the top four, with Gabriel Bortoleto fifth.

George Russell was sixth ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Williams’ Carlos Sainz, while Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top ten. Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen struggled after incidents at Turn 4, finishing at the back of the field.

Cars return for Sprint qualifying at 3:30pm local time (5:30am AEDT).