Lando Norris continued his dominant Brazil form by taking pole for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with a 1:09.511, 0.174s clear of Kimi Antonelli. Charles Leclerc will start third ahead of Oscar Piastri, with Isack Hadjar an impressive fifth. George Russell, Liam Lawson, Oliver Bearman, Pierre Gasly, and Nico Hulkenberg completed the top ten.

Lewis Hamilton was the biggest Q2 casualty in 13th, joined by Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Lance Stroll, and Carlos Sainz. Max Verstappen suffered a shock Q1 exit in 16th, with Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, Franco Colapinto, and Gabriel Bortoleto also out.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix begins at 2pm local time on Sunday (4am AEDT Monday).