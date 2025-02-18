Scheduled to take place in London tonight, it marks the first time in F1 history that all teams will launch their seasons together.

All 10 teams and 20 drivers will be in attendance at the event, hosted by British actor Jack Whitehall.

Set to be broadcast and livestreamed across a raft of services and social media platforms, it will also feature red carpet arrivals and musical acts including Take That.

Held in front of a live audience at London’s O2 Arena, the event is the official curtain raiser to the year ahead of three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain starting next Wednesday.

In London, teams will showcase the look of their new cars, without actually revealing their latest designs.

Instead, fans will be given the opportunity to see the F1 field in its entirety decked out in their 2025 livery for the first time.

“I think it’s great,” Wolff declared of the event.

“It is almost like a race weekend, we’re all coming together after the season, all teams will [be] present, the drivers will [be] present.

“There will be lots of media buzz around it, new liveries will be seen, and maybe for some of us hardcore fans, you will be a little bit disappointed at not seeing the end product.

“The truth is you will not see the end product until the end of the test anyway.”

The event is the latest in a string of initiatives by Formula 1 designed to opening up the sport and appeal to new audiences.

In recent years the sport has enjoyed huge growth globally, benefitting from regulations that make the sport more stable in conjunction with changes in approach towards social media and the halo effect of Drive to Survive.

The F1 75 Live event, so named as the world championship celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, it’s the latest such initiative – one Wolff likened to the efforts of the NFL Draft in the United States.

“Regulations stay stable and it’s a little bit like the NFL draft, but maybe a little bit with less consequences than the NFL draft,” he reasoned.

“We should be promoting that. We should be promoting testing much more than that.

“I think Stefano [Domenicali, F1 chief executive] and Liberty [Media] are doing a really good job in doing that.”