Speaking at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where he was promoting his F1REST environmental initiative, the four-time world champion confirmed he held discussions about a potential role at Red Bull earlier this year, though nothing came of them.

“I don’t know, I read as well there was a lot of talk about it and so on, and I did speak with Helmut a little bit, but it never got anywhere, never gained any traction,” Vettel told Sky Sports F1.

The 38-year-old, who retired from racing at the end of 2022 after 299 grands prix and 53 victories, said he is content with life away from the grid but hasn’t closed the door on a return if something meaningful arises.

“I think for me, I’m fairly happy where I am in life right now,” he said.

“I love Formula 1. In the beginning I thought, I’m not sure whether I want to keep watching because I need to get a distance and so on.

“But I watch the races and I follow, and I love it because I just love the sport.

“If the right opportunity, position, perspective, whatever, turns up or could turn up, maybe there’s a role that I could be happy to step up to. Time will tell.”

Vettel stressed that any future involvement in F1 would need to carry real purpose, not simply prestige or financial reward.

“There has to be a purpose,” he said.

“I don’t want to be here just to make money, I don’t want to be here to just be here.

“That’s not me, and it would feel wrong.”

The German also gave his thoughts on the recent changes at Red Bull following the mid-season departure of long-time team principal Christian Horner, under whom Vettel won all four of his world titles between 2010 and 2013.

“Surprised,” he admitted.

“Christian has been there for so long, since the very beginning, and knows this team inside out.

“I think for this year everything was in place. I know Laurent [Mekies] as well, the successor, and I’ve worked with him and he’s a really, really great person, but I think Christian left some big footsteps.”

Vettel said he’s taking a wait-and-see approach to how Red Bull adapts under its new leadership following Horner’s exit

“I’m not completely aware of the organisation, the structure, and especially the plan for the future, but that’s where I think it’s valid to say, let’s wait and see how it turns out,” he added.

Since stepping away from the sport, Vettel has focused on environmental advocacy, launching projects such as F1REST to promote biodiversity and sustainable awareness.

He also attended the recent Earthshot Prize and is expected to be active in the lead-up to Brazil’s COP30 climate summit.

Two years on from his farewell race, Vettel says he remains proud of his career and at peace with his decision to stop.

“I was very privileged that I could choose myself when to stop. I made that decision, and I don’t regret it,” he said.

“But hopefully I’ll be around for a while.”