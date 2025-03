Featured Videos

Lewis Hamilton won for the first time as a Ferrari driver, heading Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen in the Chinese GP Sprint.

An aggressive drive for Liam Lawson saw the second Red Bull driver move up to 15th as Jack Doohan saw the flag 20th after contact on the final lap.

An opening lap mistake was costly for Lando Norris, dropping him down two places as he struggled for pace to come home ninth.