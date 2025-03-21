Featured Videos

Lando Norris topped the single hour of practice with a commanding four-tenth margin over the pack, headed by Charles Leclerc.

Oscar Piastri was third best, hurt by a mistake at the final corner, while Jack Doohan triggered a red flag when he suffered an apparent power steering issue, parking his Alpine with 15 minutes remaining.

Doohan banked 17 laps to that point and was 14th fastest before tumbling down the order as the pack completed qualifying simulations in the final minutes.