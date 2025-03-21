Lando Norris topped the single hour of practice with a commanding four-tenth margin over the pack, headed by Charles Leclerc.
Oscar Piastri was third best, hurt by a mistake at the final corner, while Jack Doohan triggered a red flag when he suffered an apparent power steering issue, parking his Alpine with 15 minutes remaining.
Doohan banked 17 laps to that point and was 14th fastest before tumbling down the order as the pack completed qualifying simulations in the final minutes.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|Best
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|22
|1:31.504s
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|20
|0.454s
|1:31.958s
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|23
|0.649s
|1:32.153s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|21
|0.691s
|1:32.195s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|25
|0.873s
|1:32.377s
|6
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|20
|1.003s
|1:32.507s
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|23
|1.183s
|1:32.687s
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|22
|1.262s
|1:32.766s
|9
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|26
|1.370s
|1:32.874s
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|22
|1.430s
|1:32.934s
|11
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|22
|1.463s
|1:32.967s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|19
|1.480s
|1:32.984s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|22
|1.552s
|1:33.056s
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|22
|1.619s
|1:33.123s
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|25
|1.641s
|1:33.145s
|16
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|23
|1.780s
|1:33.284s
|17
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|22
|1.881s
|1:33.385s
|18
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull – Honda
|22
|2.127s
|1:33.631s
|19
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|23
|2.318s
|1:33.822s
|20
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault
|17
|2.419s
|1:33.923s