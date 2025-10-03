Fernando Alonso set the pace in first practice for the Singapore Grand Prix with a 1m31.116s, the Aston Martin driver finishing 0.150s clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Max Verstappen was third, 0.276s off, with Leclerc’s teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth, 0.364s behind Alonso.

Oscar Piastri recovered from early understeer and a brush with the wall to take fifth, just 0.001s behind Hamilton, edging McLaren teammate Lando Norris in sixth. Isack Hadjar impressed in seventh for Red Bull, ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz in eighth. Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon rounded out the top ten.

George Russell was 11th as Mercedes chose not to run soft tyres, with Kimi Antonelli 14th after a slide at Turn 1. Lance Stroll ended 18th, nearly two seconds off Alonso’s time, while Alex Albon failed to set a lap after a brake fire halted his Williams in the pitlane.

Drivers return for FP2 under the Marina Bay lights at 9pm local time (11pm AEST).