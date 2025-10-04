Max Verstappen topped a tightly contested final practice in Singapore with a 1m30.148s, edging Oscar Piastri by just 0.017s. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were close behind for Mercedes, with Lando Norris rounding out the top five within 0.089s of Verstappen’s benchmark.

Carlos Sainz was sixth for Ferrari, followed by Isack Hadjar, who continued his strong weekend in seventh. Lewis Hamilton finished eighth despite facing investigation for a red flag infringement, ahead of Nico Hülkenberg and Charles Leclerc completing the top ten.

Liam Lawson brought out the session’s only red flag after clipping the Turn 7 kerb and crashing for the second time this weekend, damaging his Racing Bulls car but escaping unharmed.

The top 16 drivers were covered by less than a second, setting up a tense qualifying session under the lights later today at 9pm local time (11pm AEST).