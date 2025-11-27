Vowles will stay on at Yas Marina to contest the December 14 endurance race, joining 2024 Gulf 12 Hours Pro-Am winner Alexander West and International GT Open regulars Mark Sansom and Marco Pulcini in a Garage 59-run McLaren 720S GT3.

It marks his first race outing since taking charge at Williams in 2023.

“The chance to put on a race helmet again is something I relish,” Vowles said.

“Garage 59 is a team I know well from our time together in 2022, and the Gulf 12 Hours is a fantastic event with a competitive grid.

“It will be a pleasure to share the car with Alex, Mark and Marco, and to experience racing from the driver’s seat again.”

Vowles previously raced with Garage 59 in the 2022 Asian Le Mans Series, as well as a one-off touring car outing in 2025, and has completed several test outings this year in preparation for the event.

Garage 59 team principal Andrew Kirkaldy said the squad was equally enthusiastic about the reunion, recalling Vowles’ contribution to the team during their Asian Le Mans Series campaign.

“We thoroughly enjoyed working with James during the 2022 Asian Le Mans campaign,” Kirkaldy said.

“His approach and professionalism, and of course his knowledge of strategy, made it a very enjoyable collaboration.

“Bringing him back for the Gulf 12 Hours is something we’re all excited about, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in Abu Dhabi.”

First held in 2012, the Gulf 12 Hours has become a flagship end-of-year GT event, staged at Yas Marina shortly after the F1 finale.

The race features an eight-hour opening segment followed by a four-hour sprint after a two-hour break that allows fans into the pitlane for garage access and driver meet-and-greets.