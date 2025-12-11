The Thailand Grand Prix, which could debut as early as 2028 if approved, would be held on a 5.7-kilometre street circuit in Bangkok featuring 18 corners and a clockwise layout.

The project has the backing of the Thai government, which has approved $1.9 billion AUD (40 billion THB) for the race, with a five-year deal expected from 2028 to 2032.

Albon, Thailand’s only Formula 1 driver, has been involved in discussions with authorities since earlier this year and has reviewed early designs of the track.

“I wouldn’t say I had a say in the design of it, but they brought me in in terms of what they were doing to it, and I saw the early stages and where they are at and what they released on social media,” Albon told Speedcafe.

“I think as a street track goes, it’s one of the better ones, that’s for sure. I think, you know, as drivers, I think it’s fair to say we like the road tracks.

“But I think the track layout that Thailand has presented is a great kind of middle ground where you’re getting these flowing corners.

“If you look at the layout, there’s a lot of opportunity to do different lines and that’s the secret to good racing. You know, getting cars off line and getting clean air in different places. So I’m all for it.”

Albon added that the Thai Grand Prix offers more than just a technical challenge.

“Obviously, I’m going to be biased in my answer, but I think Thailand’s a great place. Great country. Great people,” he said.

“I feel like, in many ways, I’d love to introduce the other drivers to Thai culture and I think everyone would love the race. So I’ll do everything I can to make it happen.”

He said the layout could provide both flowing corners and multiple racing lines, creating more overtaking opportunities than many other modern city tracks.

“If you look at the last few city tracks that have come away from Formula 1, I think it tops all of them,” he added.

“It’s a layout and a place I think drivers will really enjoy and a country I hope we can all experience properly when it happens.”

Thailand currently hosts a round of MotoGP at Buriram, but the Bangkok race would be the country’s first Formula 1 grand prix.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Thailand in March 2025 to discuss the plans with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and Albon has worked with the Sports Authority of Thailand to explore how the sport could grow locally.

Construction of the Bangkok circuit is expected to take one to two years and may be scheduled for either March or September.