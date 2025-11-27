The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) released designs for a 5.7-kilometre clockwise street circuit with 18 corners, aiming to bring F1 to the heart of the city.

The track would be the eighth-longest on the current calendar, sitting between Monza and the Circuit of the Americas, with a proposed five-year deal from 2028 to 2032.

The project has the backing of Thai government authorities, who have approved a $1.3 billion USD investment ($1.9 billion AUD) to make the race a reality.

Construction is expected to take one to two years, carried out in stages, with the grand prix likely scheduled for either March or September.

Thailand already hosts MotoGP at FIA Grade 1 circuit Buriram, but the Bangkok circuit would follow the recent trend of urban F1 street tracks in Miami and Las Vegas.

Thailand’s only F1 driver, Alex Albon, visited the government earlier this year to assist with planning and highlighted the potential of motorsport in the country.

“It’s really promising,” he said.

“It was a continuation of the talks that Stefano [Domenicali, F1 president and CEO] had – just seeing in what ways I can help. For Thailand, there’s a huge opportunity to help promote motorsport.

“It’s not the most followed sport out there, the Premier League is, but we can do a good job and inspire people there, not just drivers but engineers, mechanics, people in marketing.

“There’s a huge young generation. I was blown away by the amount of people there when we had a meeting.

“It’s growing a lot but it’s about how can we get it to another level for hopefully when the race comes along.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Thailand in March 2025, meeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to discuss the proposed race weekend.

With 24 rounds currently on the calendar, the Thai Grand Prix would join other fly-away events in the Asia-Pacific alongside Australia, Singapore, China, and Japan.

Domenicali has previously suggested that 24 is the preferred number of races, although current regulations allow up to 25, with two existing rounds set to drop off ahead of Thailand’s planned 2028 debut.

The Dutch Grand Prix is scheduled to leave the calendar after 2026, while the Barcelona round is expected to alternate years following the introduction of a new race in Madrid.

Other European rounds are also being considered for rotation, and additional events in South Africa, Rwanda, and South Korea remain under discussion.