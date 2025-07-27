Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in Belgium, Wolff was unexpectedly warm in his assessment of Horner’s impact, despite years of public spats and political power plays between the two during one of F1’s most heated team boss rivalries.

“In a way — yes,” Wolff said when asked if he’d miss him.

“You know, he was one of the main casts. First of all, I don’t think he’s gone forever. I think he’s going to pop up in some kind of other function.”

Horner was sacked by Red Bull after the British Grand Prix, ending his 20-year reign in charge of the team and leaving Wolff as the longest-serving team boss on the current grid.

The rivalry between Horner and Wolff was one of the defining storylines of the early 2020s, reaching a boiling point during the intense 2021 championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Their clashes often spilled beyond the track, including a memorable fiery argument at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix captured by Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

In recent times, however, their relationship has improved, with Wolff acknowledging Horner’s significant impact on the sport.

“You look at it from the main protagonist, he was someone that was controversial, that was polarising, and not soft-washed,” he said.

“And that is good from the entertainment fact from that perspective. He’s clearly going to be missed. His track record speaks for himself.”

Asked where he believes Horner might end up next, Wolff responded with a grin: “Well, I need to be careful. He could be rocking up in the FIA and then I’m really in the shit. So you never know.”

Wolff also confirmed he hadn’t contacted Horner yet following the news, but planned to do so in time.

“No, not yet,” he said. “I didn’t find it appropriate for the time being, but I certainly will.”