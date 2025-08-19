Horner was removed from his role as Red Bull team principal and CEO after the British Grand Prix, in a decision that shocked the paddock and ended his 20-year leadership of the Milton Keynes outfit.

He had overseen Red Bull’s rise from newcomers in 2005 to a dominant force, winning eight drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships, including Max Verstappen’s recent run of success.

Speaking to Formula.hu, Wolff reflected on Horner’s controversial exit and the rivalry that defined their years together in the sport.

“What do I think? Well, that he has behaved like an asshole quite often over the last 12-15 years,” Wolff said.

“He operates according to completely different values, but even the greatest enemy has a best friend.

“On the other hand, he was extremely successful in what he did. Now that he’s gone, at least for a while, a real personality has left the sport.”

The rivalry between the pair escalated most dramatically in 2021, when Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen fought for the world championship in a season that culminated in one of F1’s most contentious finishes in Abu Dhabi.

Their drivers’ duel became intertwined with an increasingly bitter personal feud between Wolff and Horner, who traded public accusations and clashed repeatedly over the radio with then-race director Michael Masi, as well as a fiery argument at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix captured by Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

“Those years, but especially 2021, weren’t just about Max and Lewis, but also about Christian and me,” Wolff said.

“What’s more, it was really difficult at times, and that’s in all the history books and will remain there.

“You know, he always said that I loved to hate him. So who should I hate now? It looks like I’ll have to find someone else…”

Horner left the sport as F1’s second most successful team principal in terms of race wins, with 124 victories, trailing only Ron Dennis (138). In terms of tenure, only Frank Williams (44 years), Ken Tyrrell (31 years), and Dennis (30 years) spent longer in the role.

Wolff said he was also one of the last types of “old school” F1 bosses on the grid.

“Looking at it purely from an F1 perspective, I don’t think there are many old-style team boss dinosaurs left here,” he joked. “Maybe just me. Maybe Fred [Vasseur] is a bit of a dinosaur too.”

He also admitted Horner’s departure leaves a significant gap in F1’s leadership.

“He was controversial and divisive, but he was one of the main characters here. We can safely say that he was as significant as one of a driver,” he said.