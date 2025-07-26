Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after opening practice at Spa, Wolff said there was a “very high probability” the current pairing would stay in place for next season.

“There’s the largest of probabilities — if not, nothing is 100% — that this is going to be the line for next year,” Wolff said. “I want to stay with Kimi and George as it stands. Everything else is not realistic.”

But he acknowledged the appeal of a blockbuster pairing, adding: “But obviously you have a Russell/Verstappen lineup that’s Prost/Senna I guess.”

It’s the strongest public statement yet from the Mercedes team boss amid ongoing rumours surrounding Verstappen’s future.

Wolff admitted earlier this year that he was monitoring the Red Bull star’s situation and reiterated that stance at Spa, saying it would be “irresponsible” not to explore Verstappen’s availability for 2026 and beyond.

“I need to explore what Max is going to do in the next two years. Not only next year,” Wolff said. “Drivers will always seek the quickest car much more than any monetary incentives.”

Verstappen’s future has come under scrutiny amid internal tensions at Red Bull, with Christian Horner’s recent departure from the paddock fuelling talk of a potential exit. Mercedes is widely viewed as the most likely landing spot should Verstappen make a shock move.

Wolff’s open flirtation with the idea of pairing Verstappen with Russell has raised eyebrows in the paddock, especially with Mercedes yet to formally announce Russell’s contract extension.

But Wolff downplayed suggestions of any friction, insisting the delay wasn’t about money or performance, and hinted that Russell’s recent public comments may have simply brought the conversation forward.

“I said to him, listen, I have the obligation of exploring what Max is going to do,” Wolff said. “And I think he just came out with it wanting to show that I’m aware of what’s going on. There’s nothing happening behind my back and I’m fine with that.”

Wolff also praised Russell’s consistency and maturity, saying he hoped the Briton would have clarity over the summer break.

“I would wish to have him in a safe safe place a little bit earlier,” he said. “We haven’t managed to do that now, but I’m optimistic that he’s going to sleep well over the summer break.”