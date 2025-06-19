A race with only six cars. A packed grandstand of stunned fans, booing and walking out. The world’s premier motorsport series, at one of the most iconic tracks on the planet, imploding in full view of a key market it had spent decades trying to crack.

The 2005 United States Grand Prix at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway wasn’t just a disaster — it was a moment that brought Formula 1 to the brink of irrelevance in America.

It was, quite simply, a catastrophe.

But in one of the great twists in modern sporting history, that same market now plays a central role in F1’s current global boom.

In 2025, the sport boasts three races in the United States, huge TV deals, sold-out events, a brand-new Hollywood movie celebrating the sport, and a devoted, growing fanbase — all under the ownership of an American media behemoth.

It’s a remarkable turnaround, especially considering how close the sport came to never recovering in the land of the free.

But to understand how we got here, we need to revisit the moment when it all nearly collapsed.

The 2005 US Grand Prix was doomed before the lights even went out. The issue was tyres — specifically, those supplied by Michelin.

Between 2001 and 2006, Formula 1 had two competing tyre manufacturers: Michelin and Bridgestone. The former supplied the majority of teams in 2005, including McLaren, Renault, Williams, and Toyota.

During Friday’s practice sessions, Toyota’s third driver Ricardo Zonta spun off after suffering a tyre failure, followed shortly by teammate Ralf Schumacher, whose similar failure resulted in a frightening crash at the ultra-fast banked Turn 13, which formed part of Indy’s famed oval section.

As a result, Michelin advised its teams not to compete unless changes could be made to the circuit — most notably, the installation of a temporary chicane before Turn 13 to slow the cars down.

Other changes were also proposed to allow the race to proceed, including reinstating tyre changes (which were banned for the 2005 season), as well as requesting that the Michelin-shod teams drive slower during the race and not be eligible for points.

Negotiations with the FIA to implement some form of change dragged into Sunday morning, but ultimately went nowhere.

Then-FIA President Max Mosley, citing the need for fair competition and concerns over setting a dangerous precedent, refused to alter the circuit — leaving Michelin’s teams no choice but to withdraw, as the tyre manufacturer could not guarantee the safety of its product.

As all 20 cars left the grid for the formation lap, the crowd waited in anticipation and hope that the Michelin teams would still race. That hope was soon crushed when all 14 Michelin cars peeled into the pits at the end of the lap, leaving the six Bridgestone-equipped cars from Ferrari, Jordan, and Minardi to battle it out for the win.

What followed was both absurd and agonising. The six-car race ran its course, Ferrari cruised to a hollow one-two, and fans in the stands erupted in anger.

Bottles were thrown. Chants rang out. Thousands walked out before the chequered flag. Some demanded refunds. Others swore they’d never watch another F1 race again.

The images were beamed around the world, with many declaring that Formula 1 was broken and irreparable in the country it had so long tried to win over.

Formula 1 had long struggled to capture America’s imagination. Despite the nation’s deep racing roots in NASCAR and IndyCar, F1 was often viewed as aloof, overcomplicated, and European to a fault. The events of the 2005 race only reinforced that perception.

The sport limped on at Indy for two more years, but the relationship was fractured. When the US Grand Prix was dropped after 2007, few were surprised.

However, the sport’s American story was far from over — and what came next would catch even the most informed off guard.

By the early 2010s, a return to the US was imminent. The Circuit of the Americas in Austin was built specifically for F1, and when the US Grand Prix returned in 2012, it brought with it a fresh opportunity.

The event was better marketed, more fan-friendly, and better suited to American tastes. It became an instant hit — and a favourite among both fans and drivers alike.

A second US Grand Prix was also planned — a brand-new race in New Jersey along the Hudson River with the Manhattan skyline as a backdrop, set for 2013. However, failed contract negotiations ultimately meant it never materialised.

Still, plans continued for additional races in the US, with Miami and Las Vegas long dreamt about as additions alongside Austin.

Then, in 2017, everything changed.

Liberty Media bought F1, and suddenly the sport started speaking the language of entertainment.

Netflix announced the production of a fly-on-the-wall documentary called Drive to Survive — a cornerstone moment in both the sport’s popularity boom and the rise of sports documentaries. The show humanised the drivers, demystified the politics, and injected drama for audiences who had never watched a race in their lives, opening the sport to millions around the world.

F1 also finally embraced social media and digital content, allowing it to reach newer and younger audiences.

American sponsors returned. More celebrities began showing up on the grid. F1 was no longer apologising for being different from American motorsport — it was leaning into its uniqueness while embracing modern marketing.

Fast forward to 2025, and Formula 1 in the United States is thriving.

Las Vegas and Miami landed their F1 dreams, adding additional glitz and glamour to a sport already renowned for it, while Austin remains firmly anchored on the calendar, providing authenticity and racing pedigree to American fans.

Merchandise is flying off shelves. Young fans are packing venues. Content creators and influencers rule the F1 media landscape.

And the drivers — once anonymous figures in helmets — are now as famous in the US as some of the nation’s biggest domestic stars.

While it’s tempting to view this as inevitable progress, the truth is, it almost never happened.

Had the 2005 US Grand Prix killed off the American dream for good, it would have been understandable. The scars were deep. The fallout lasted years. But sometimes, a spectacular failure is what’s needed to inspire meaningful change.

Two decades on, that miserable Sunday at Indianapolis feels like a different world. But it was real. It happened. And in a strange way, it was necessary.

It forced F1 to confront its flaws and, eventually, reinvent itself in a country it had long coveted. From six cars on the grid to three sellout races, the United States has gone from crisis point to cornerstone.

The 2005 US Grand Prix is no longer just a cautionary tale. It’s the first chapter in one of the greatest redemption stories in modern sport.