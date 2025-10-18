Lando Norris set the pace in first practice for the United States Grand Prix with a 1m33.294s, the McLaren driver finishing ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and teammate Oscar Piastri.

Fernando Alonso continued his strong practice form to go fourth, with Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull and Alex Albon sixth for Williams. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and eighth respectively as both opted against running the soft tyres.

Isack Hadjar was ninth for Red Bull, followed by the Haas pair of Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon. Yuki Tsunoda, who had a late off at the high-speed chicanes, finished 13th ahead of Lance Stroll in 14th, while Carlos Sainz managed limited running due to a suspected gearbox issue.

Charles Leclerc failed to set a competitive time after reporting a burning oil smell and stopping early, leaving Ferrari with work to do ahead of Sprint Qualifying at 4:30pm local time (8:30am AEDT).