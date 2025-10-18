Max Verstappen stormed to Sprint pole at the United States Grand Prix with a lap of 1:32.143s, narrowly edging Lando Norris by seven hundredths of a second to claim his third consecutive Sprint pole at the Circuit of the Americas. McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri completed the top three.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both snuck into SQ3 on their final laps as the clock expired, knocking Kimi Antonelli out by just six thousandths of a second. Liam Lawson missed out after his best time was deleted for exceeding track limits, with Isack Hadjar, Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll also eliminated in SQ2.

Nico Hulkenberg impressed with fourth in his Sauber, ahead of George Russell and Fernando Alonso. Carlos Sainz was seventh for Williams, with Hamilton splitting the Williams pair by finishing eighth, ahead of Albon in ninth. Leclerc completed the top ten.

The USGP Sprint begins at 12pm local time on Saturday (4am AEDT Sunday).