The Milton Keynes outfit was summoned after the chequered flag in Austin for a violation of Articles 12.2.1.h and 12.2.1.i of the FIA International Sporting Code, relating to a “failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct of the event.”

The issue stemmed from a grid-related incident, in which a Red Bull team member re-entered the gate near Lando Norris’s grid position after the formation lap had commenced, despite pit marshals starting to close the access gate.

Officials said the team member “did not appear to react to” their efforts to prevent him from entering. The team member later claimed he was unaware of the marshals’ attempts to stop him.

The stewards deemed the act unsafe, stating: “Any person affiliated to a team or other stakeholders should be aware that entering the track or hindering the safety measures to prepare the track for the race after the grid has been cleared is absolutely prohibited.

“It must be considered as an unsafe act and therefore a significant penalty to the team is warranted.”

Half of the fine has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025 season, provided there is no repeat offence of a similar nature. Verstappen’s victory remains unaffected.

The Dutch driver’s Austin triumph — his fifth of the season — saw him control all 56 laps, closing the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to just 40 points with five rounds remaining.

Verstappen also won the Sprint race earlier in the weekend and narrowly missed a grand chelem after Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli claimed the fastest lap in the race.

Teammate Yuki Tsunoda scored valuable points with top-10 finishes in both the Sprint and grand Prix, keeping Red Bull competitive in the hunt for second place in the constructors’ championship.

Meanwhile, Williams driver Carlos Sainz was handed a five-place grid penalty for next weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix and two penalty points on his licence after colliding with Antonelli during Sunday’s race.

The stewards deemed Sainz “predominantly to blame” after a failed move at Turn 15 sent the Mercedes driver into the gravel.

As Sainz retired from the race, the penalty was converted into a grid drop equivalent to a 10-second time penalty.