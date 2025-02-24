Formula 1 currently employs a largely standardised six-cylinder hybrid that will see an increased focus on electrification next season.

That formula has been deliberately and carefully chosen to satisfy manufacturers and encourage their participation in the sport.

The next generation of regulations has already tempted Audi, Ford, General Motors, and Honda into (or back to) F1.

In addition to an increased focus on electrical power, the sport will introduce sustainable fuel.

That has been developed between F1 and its fuel partner Aramco with a view to reducing the championship’s carbon footprint.

As a by-product, it also stimulates an area of development that has potentially significant ramifications for the ongoing use of internal combustion engines.

It’s that point that Ben Sulayem has referenced in his comments.

“While we look forward to the introduction of the 2026 regulations on chassis and power unit, we must also lead the way on future technological motorsport trends,” the FIA president said.

“We should consider a range of directions including the roaring sound of the V10 running on sustainable fuel.

“Whichever direction is chosen, we must support the teams and manufacturers in ensuring cost control on R&D expenditure.”

Formula 1 last boasted V10 power in 2005 before moving to more tightly regulated V8 designs.

The V10 era was characterised by high-revving power plants that delivered an ear-piercing shrill that, for many, epitomised what F1 was.

Modern power units deliver a far more muted engine note and, with it, a significantly reduced visceral experience.

The hybrid units currently in use are also complicated and heavy, forcing up the minimum weight of cars while also seeing them grow longer to accommodate the battery and other required systems.

It has prompted F1 to consider alternate configurations, with hydrogen flagged as a possibility down the line—though it is far from ready to be considered yet.

However, as F1 prepares to introduce new power units next year, it is already looking further into the future, beyond 2030.

That is likely again to be driven by the automotive manufacturers and their marketing and research needs.

As such, a return to V10 engines is unrealistic, though it would be remiss of the sport to reject the concept without at least (briefly) considering it.

F1 is far more likely to continue down its current path as no realistic alternatives exist for the moment.

Whether that remains the case in the more distant future is another matter.