The 36-year-old Finn, signed as one of the American constructor’s foundation drivers alongside Sergio Perez, confirmed there are no corporate restrictions on his hairstyle.

“I’ve still got a mullet,” Bottas told the media, explaining that its shorter appearance at the team launch in Belgium was simply a barber mishap.

“It was a bit of an accident,” he explained. “Four weeks ago I went to a barber in Monaco, and turns out they can’t really do good mullets in Monaco, so they cut it too short.

“But it’s still there. The style is still there, and it always grows back.

“So don’t worry, the mullet is not going anywhere. No restrictions on that.”

Bottas’ hairstyle has become part of his public persona since leaving Mercedes, where he maintained a clean-cut, corporate image during a five-year stint that brought multiple constructors’ championships.

His move to Sauber in 2022 allowed him to embrace a more relaxed, playful side — sporting a moustache, growing out his hair, and even adopting Australian-style fashion and lifestyle choices, inspired by his partner, professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

The former Williams and Mercedes driver has built a reputation as one of the paddock’s most charismatic figures, blending lighthearted social media antics with competitive speed on track.

Off-track, he has embraced the Australian way of life, from cycling events to casual “bogan” style, creating a cult following for his humour and authenticity.

Cadillac F1 will debut as F1’s 11th team next season, with the squad already running race simulations and building infrastructure in both the UK and US ahead of its first campaign.

Bottas, long linked to the project after losing his Sauber seat in 2025, said he was buoyant about the team’s prospects.

“The sky’s the limit for the team,” he admitted. “There’s obviously a target to make progress as quickly as possible.

“The team is going to be here to stay for a long time in F1, so I’m not going to set a result target or anything, but we want to see progress and we want to be successful.

“As I said, the starting point could be tricky, but there’s only a way up from there and that’s exciting.

“They’re serious. They’re not here to finish last. And that is really encouraging and good to see.”