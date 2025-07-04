The four-time world champion was quizzed on Thursday at Silverstone about renewed links to the Silver Arrows squad, which is yet to confirm its full driver line-up for next season.

But Verstappen was in no mood to fuel the fire.

“I have nothing to add,” the Dutchman said. “What I said last week. Other people write stuff, that’s great but it’s not for me.”

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but ongoing internal tensions at the team — combined with George Russell’s recent confirmation that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has spoken with the Dutchman — have fuelled speculation about a potential switch.

The rumour mill then intensified further following a report from Sky Sport Italia this week claiming a deal between Verstappen and Mercedes is imminent.

“You can always say the grass is always greener on the other side, that’s what they say right?” Verstappen added.

“I think you always have to just stay calm, enjoy also what you’re doing because I think up until now I’ve had a lot of success and of course this season is maybe not what we wanted as a team but that can happen as well.

“Sometimes you just have to try and accept that as well. Other people make up more stories but that’s not for me. I know what I have, I know what I can do and that’s fine.”

He also noted that a move to another team wouldn’t automatically guarantee success, especially with sweeping regulation changes being introduced next season.

“It’s difficult in F1 to always be in the fastest car because then you have to look into the future,” Verstappen said. “Who would have known that two years ago this would be the case?

“That is also something I don’t spend a lot of focus. I think the only focus that I have at the moment is just trying to improve the situation.

“At the same time we are not where we want to be, I think that’s quite clear, but at the same time, next year a lot can change again.

“So even if you try to chase the fastest car, it might not be the fastest car next year and that’s exactly what F1 is about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Across the paddock, Russell was also quizzed about the rumours and said he isn’t concerned about his place within the team.

“For me it’s nothing to worry about because I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere, and whoever my teammate will be, it doesn’t concern me either. I’m just focused on the driving,” he said.

“There’s a lot of conversations behind the scenes that are not public. I know where their loyalty lies and it doesn’t need to be public, it doesn’t need to be broadcasted to everybody.

“We’ve obviously spoken a little bit more over the past week because there’s numerous news articles and whatnot out there, but in all honesty it doesn’t really change anything from my side because, as I’ve said before, I feel I’m performing better than ever and it’s as simple as that really.

“Performance speaks for everything.”

Russell answered a firm “no” when asked if he was speaking with other teams besides Mercedes but said he was confident of finding another seat should the situation change.

“I think what I’ve proven so far has been plenty enough. Not really much more to say,” he added.

“Any teams who did reach out in the past, I said I am loyal to Mercedes – that’s where my future lies, and ultimately Mercedes are my managers so it has to be dealt through Mercedes in the first place but there hasn’t been a lack of interest, let’s say.”

Meanwhile, his teammate Kimi Antonelli was also drawn into the conversation during Thursday’s media day, and the Italian shrugged off the speculation.

“I’m not really worried about myself, I’m just trying to focus as much as possible on what I have to do to deliver the best performance as possible,” he said.

“I think the team has given me a lot of trust and is still doing so, and they’re also giving me time to grow.

“Of course, there’s a lot going on and a lot of talks, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to focus on myself and deliver the best job as possible.”

The 18-year-old was also asked whether his first-lap collision with Verstappen during last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix — and his calm reaction with the Dutchman afterwards — would affect a possible future relationship between the two if they became teammates.

“To be honest, I wasn’t really thinking about that,” Antonelli said. “I think it was just a way to show respect and to also… I acknowledge straight away that I did a mistake and obviously it was on me.

“I was sorry towards my team as well, because finishing a race on Lap 1 is never good, but also I took out Max, which was obviously not the plan. It was not on purpose and I just felt sorry towards him as well.”