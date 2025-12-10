The initiative gives supporters the chance to choose from six designs that will feature on the car driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz during January’s opening running at Barcelona.

Each option retains the team’s traditional blue palette, with three incorporating a bold dazzle pattern built around Williams’ newly modernised ‘Forward W’ logo.

Voting opens on December 9 and runs until December 16 on the team’s website, with the winning design set to appear when the all-new 2026 cars hit the track for the first time as the sport enters its most significant regulatory shift in a generation. The changes will see shorter and lighter machinery forming part of a fresh rules package aimed at improving racing.

The campaign follows a strong 2025 for Williams, which scored its best constructors’ championship finish since 2016 by taking fifth with 137 points. It also builds on a series of recent fan-engagement projects, including the ‘Driven By Words’ initiative that drew more than 140,000 messages from supporters and the globally selected ‘Bolder than Bold’ livery in 2023.

Team principal James Vowles said the vote reflects the team’s determination to bring fans closer to its journey back to the front.

“One of our joys this year has been seeing the growing number of fans proudly wearing blue to support Atlassian Williams Racing on our path back to the top,” he said.

“There is no better way to start 2026 than by giving our millions of fans around the world the chance to choose what the FW48 looks like on its very first laps.

“It will be special for the team and a pleasure to carry the fan livery as we enter a new era for the sport.”

Albon echoed that enthusiasm, highlighting the passion behind the team’s recent resurgence.

“We see the incredible passion and commitment of Atlassian Williams Racing fans at every race and with the thousands of messages of support that help drive the team forward,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see which of these six brilliant designs they choose for us to kick off the new 2026 era with at Barcelona testing.

“Choose your favourite version of Williams blue and vote now!”

Williams will reveal the winning livery later this month, with the FW48 set to begin its first laps in Spain before the grid moves on to Bahrain for two more tests in February ahead of the season opener in Melbourne on March 8.