Boutsen will take part in the festival on February 28 and March 1, getting behind the wheel of the March 871 F1 car and a Leyton House-liveried Porsche 962C, adding further star power and historic machinery to the growing event lineup.

The Belgian enjoyed one of the highlights of his F1 career in Adelaide, winning the 1989 Australian Grand Prix on the city’s street circuit.

Across 11 F1 seasons between 1983 and 1993, Boutsen competed in Adelaide on eight occasions, recording one win, two podiums and five points-scoring finishes.

He took part in the Adelaide Motorsport Festival last year driving the Benetton B190 that won the 1990 Australian Grand Prix in the hands of Nelson Piquet.

The March 871 marked the beginning of the partnership between March Engineering and Leyton House in 1987, a collaboration that went on to develop a strong following in F1.

Powered by a Cosworth DFZ V8 engine, the car contested the entire 1987 season and scored points at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alongside the F1 appearance, Boutsen will also drive the Kremer Racing Leyton House Porsche 962C, a car that competed at the Le Mans 24 Hours during the Group C era.

The Porsche 962C remains one of the most successful sportscars in history, forming the backbone of Porsche’s run of seven consecutive Le Mans victories between 1981 and 1987.

Boutsen becomes the latest former F1 driver confirmed for the 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival, joining Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard and Stefan Johansson.

Current Cadillac F1 star Valtteri Bottas will also be in action.

The March 871 will appear in the F1 category alongside an expanding lineup that already includes the 1974 Hesketh 308, Ferrari 156/85s from 1985, the Arrows A21 and A22, and the Jaguar R2, with more cars still to be announced.

The festival continues to build momentum with a mix of historic and modern racing machinery, spanning F1, V8 Supercars, sportscars, touring cars, motorcycles and drift cars, with uninterrupted on-track action across both days.