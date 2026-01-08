The 1974 Hesketh 308 was the first F1 car built by Lord Alexander Hesketh and became one of the defining machines of the sport’s colourful 1970s era, with the car also featuring prominently in the iconic movie Rush.

Its place in history was sealed when Hunt scored a breakthrough victory in the International Trophy at Silverstone in 1974 and claimed his first F1 pole position later that year at the Race of Champions at Brands Hatch.

The car’s significance extends beyond Hunt’s early success, with Australia’s Alan Jones also racing the Hesketh 308 during his first F1 season in 1975, five years before becoming world champion himself.

Designed by Harvey Postlethwaite and powered by the legendary Cosworth DFV V8, the Hesketh has since become a standout performer on the historic grand prix scene worldwide.

The Adelaide appearance will mark the Hesketh 308’s debut at the festival, with owner James Hagan set to drive the car on February 28 and March 1 as part of a strong F1 contingent across the weekend.

It will run alongside a pair of turbocharged Ferrari 156/85s from 1985, V10-powered Arrows A21 and A22 cars from 2000 and 2001, and the Jaguar R2 from 2001, with further F1 machinery still to be announced.

The Ferrari presence has already been boosted by the confirmation that Valtteri Bottas will drive the 156/85 during Sunday’s demonstrations, just one week before his full-time F1 return with Cadillac at the Australian Grand Prix.

Beyond F1, the Adelaide Motorsport Festival will once again feature a packed program including V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorcycles, and drift cars, with continuous on-track action across both days.

Off-track attractions will include car displays, family zones, food and beverage offerings, and exhibitor activations set within the Victoria Park surrounds.

Tickets for the Adelaide Motorsport Festival are on sale now.