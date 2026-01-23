The program is designed to identify and nurture young racing talent, providing a clear pathway from karting and junior formula series to the top level of motorsport.

Audi said it aims to support drivers not just on track, but also in engineering, human performance, media and marketing, creating a comprehensive training environment.

“To be entrusted with finding the cornerstones of the future Audi Revolut F1 Team is a great honour and a responsibility I am very passionate about,” McNish said.

“This brand is built on a history of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’, and that philosophy must apply to our young drivers as much as to our cars.

“We are not just looking for raw speed; we are looking for the resilience, intelligence, and team-driven mindset that defines a future Audi champion.

“Our goal is to build a pathway that turns potential into precision and performance on the world stage. I am thrilled to begin this work and identify the first generation of talent to join this ambitious project.”

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley said the initiative is a key element of Audi’s long-term strategy in F1.

“Investing in the champions of tomorrow is a key pillar of our Formula 1strategy. The Audi Driver Development Program is a clear statement of our long-term commitment to youth and our ambition to be competitive,” he said.

“With Allan McNish, we have a director who not only has an incredible track record in motorsport but also embodies the spirit and dedication of our operations.

“Under his leadership, this program will be integral to our vision for 2030, our goal of building a winning team and shaping the future of Audi in Formula 1.”

Members of the program will have access to Audi’s technical resources and work closely with engineers and specialists, receiving mentorship and guidance in both driving and team operations.

The program reflects Audi’s broader approach to building a competitive and sustainable F1 team as it prepares for its debut season.

McNish, who also held management roles with Audi in endurance racing, brings extensive experience in guiding young talent, while his own racing career includes an F1 stint with Toyota in 2002 and multiple titles in sports car racing.

The announcement follows the unveiling of Audi’s 2026 F1 car on Tuesday, the R26, marking another step in the manufacturer’s highly anticipated entry into F1.