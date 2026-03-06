The Australian revealed that the call regarding his Formula 1 career was made earlier than many realised, admitting the situation made the experience of losing his seat even more difficult to process.

Doohan started seven grands prix for Alpine, beginning with the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi as a replacement for Esteban Ocon before six races at the start of 2025.

After failing to score points, he was replaced by Franco Colapinto after the Miami Grand Prix and later parted ways with the team at the end of the season.

Speaking to Speedcafe and select media at Albert Park, Doohan suggested the outcome had effectively been locked in before the Melbourne weekend this time a year ago.

“Yeah. I think, as decisions were obviously made, not when they were announced, it was a lot earlier in the year,” he said.

“It was, to be honest, made before I was even jumping into the car for the first time — before Melbourne.

“So that’s when it’s a little bit more brutal when obviously there’s extreme outside measures that take control of the aspect.”

Doohan said the difficulty he endured came from how the situation was portrayed publicly compared to what he understood internally.

“And then it’s tried to be portrayed in a way that isn’t like that,” he explained.

“And that’s where it’s a bit twisted and a bit dark in a way. You know, if it’s gonna be directed in a certain way, then it may as well just be completely owned, right? Not sort of portrayed into different circumstances. So that’s where it’s more brutal.

“You know, the aspect of performance counts, I completely agree with and understand that, but when it’s deeper than that, and not, let’s say, as painted as it is on paper, for sure it’s a little bit more difficult.”

Despite the experience, the 23-year-old said he learned valuable lessons about handling adversity while continuing to race under intense scrutiny.

“Difficult to say [or] to pinpoint on one thing,” he said of his biggest takeaway.

“I learnt a lot about how to handle the adversity in those difficult moments. To work through it. When fate is already decided before, or let’s say it’s known, and working through that.”

“Now, shall I get back into a car at some point, I will have really been through – I hope – the worst that it can really get from outside the car perspective.”

Doohan admitted the experience may also shape how he approaches trust in future team relationships, particularly after believing his contract provided greater security.

“I think it’ll be hopefully quite a bit easier by the person in charge,” he said.

“And also of understanding typically that contracts are, 9 times out of 10 are obliged with. And so it’ll also come with time.

“Trust is difficult in all circumstances, especially from that time. You know, being, let’s say, secure for quite a few years, or believing so.

“And even with everything going on in the media – me, personally, understanding that there’s physically no way possible that I could be out of the car, because I’m contractually committed for quite an extensive time with no loopholes. So, that is then also difficult to capture.”

Doohan has since secured a new role in Formula 1, joining Haas as a reserve driver for 2026 alongside race drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, as he looks to rebuild his career in the paddock.

The Australian also revealed he paid little attention to how his story was portrayed in the latest season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive after dealing with months of scrutiny during the saga.

“Not really. No,” he said when asked if he was nervous about the episode airing.

“I have dealt with quite a lot in the last 12 months of things outside of my control. So Drive to Survive was last of my worries of really thinking about.

“I had an idea of what was going to be portrayed. Still, it wasn’t a bad airing.

“Obviously, nothing’s ever the full story or to the full extent. But yeah, good coverage. Good coverage for the sport. And not a bad little episode.

“So it was fun.”

Asked whether he might one day reveal the full story of his Alpine exit — perhaps in retirement through an autobiography — Doohan said it was not something he is currently concerned about.

“To be honest, when that gets around, I probably could not give two craps about it,” he admitted.

“The people slash circumstances around will have changed quite drastically.

“And who knows? Maybe in the future, that could have been either the best thing that could have happened to me to be able to enable me to explore different opportunities, or it’ll still be as shit as it was.”

Despite the controversy surrounding his Alpine exit, Doohan said the reaction he received from much of the paddock and fans had been overwhelmingly supportive.

“To be honest, it was on a scale. It was obviously a lot more positive than negative,” he said.

“Just there was a lot from the same group of negatives that I think they were spawning in numbers.

“The rest of it was quite positive. It was quite a good feeling, which is completely fine, and I’m grateful for that, especially from the team as well.

“So it’s nice to have that feeling. Have that backing from the sport as well. Irrespective of a certain section.”