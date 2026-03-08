According to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the bumper event brought a total of 483,934 people through the gates across its four days – which is a record for the Melbourne era of the AGP.

That included individual day records on both Thursday and Friday before second-highest figures for Saturday and Sunday.

The Thursday figures were particularly interesting given there was no F1 track action with Supercars and Carrera Cup taking centre stage.

That drew a very clear record of 86,210, more than 14,000 over last year’s attendance and just under 8000 ahead of the previous Thursday record set back in 2005.

Friday was another record at 125,725 before figures of 134,130 on Saturday and 137,869.

One record that wasn’t broken was the painful streak of Australian drivers failing to finish on the Albert Park podium.

Hopes of that were ruined by Oscar Piastri’s devastating out-lap crash that meant he didn’t even start Sunday’s race.