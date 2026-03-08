The Australian was caught out by an unexpected burst of extra electrical power on the exit of Turn 4 on the out-lap to the grid.

That kicked in just as Piastri was on the exit kerb and immediately spun the car to the driver’s left, slamming the concrete wall.

“I’m obviously disappointed, a scenario like that just shouldn’t happen,” Piastri told media including Speedcafe after returning to the paddock.

Asked to explain the incident, Piastri said: “We had a couple of things going on.

“I think the first part I want to stress is there is certainly a big element of it that was me, cold tyres… I have used that exit kerb every lap of the weekend, but I didn’t have to.

“At the same time I had about 100 kilowatts extra power that I didn’t expect, which is not insignificant.

“I think the difficult part to take from that is everything was working normally. It’s just a function of how the engines have to work with the rules.

“That’s the part that’s difficult to accept. It’d almost be easier in some ways if we just said, ‘cold tyres and optimistic’.

“But when you add in another factor like that it always is more painful.”

Oscar Piastri has crashed and is OUT of the Australian Grand Prix before it begins 😮#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/5prGby7dNC — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026

Piastri said his initial reaction was “just shock and surprise really”.

“I was backwards before I’d even had a chance to react, it all happened pretty quick,” he added.

The incident was devastating not only for Piastri but the bumper local crowd ready to cheer on their hero in the race.

“It’s obviously very disappointing. I don’t have many other words than that,” he said.

“I’m just very sorry for everyone that came out and wanted to support me, it’s clearly not the way I wanted to start the year either.”