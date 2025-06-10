The Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit will host the opening round for the second consecutive year, and the 23rd time in its history.

The season will end at Abu Dhabi on the weekend of December 4-6.

The 2026 F1 grid will visit five continents across 21 countries, with a second race in Spain at the new Madring Circuit replacing the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Outside of the new race in Spain, the most notable change sees the Canadian Grand Prix moved forward a month to May, taking place the week after the Miami Grand Prix on May 24 – the same day as the 2026 Indy 500.

2026 Formula 1 World Championship calendar

Date Event Circuit March 6-8 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit March 13-15 Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai Grand Prix Circuit March 27-29 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit April 10-12 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit April 17-19 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Corniche Circuit May 1-3 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome May 22-24 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve June 5-7 Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco June 12-14 Barcelona Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June 26-28 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring July 3-5 Great British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit July 17-19 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps July 24-26 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring August 21-23 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort September 4-6 Italian Grand Prix Monza Circuit September 11-13 Spanish Grand Prix Madring* September 25-27 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit October 9-11 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit October 23-25 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas October 30-November 1 Mexico City Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez November 6-8 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Circuit November 19-21 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Strip Circuit November 27-29 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit December 4-6 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit

*Subject to FIA circuit homologation

Formula 1 and the FIA said the change to the Canadian Grand Prix would help with “further improvements to the geographical flow of races,” with an extended run of European races now taking place between June and September.

Cars will then head to Asia for the Azerbaijan and Singapore rounds before closing the season with a triple header in the Americas, followed by Las Vegas and two final rounds in the middle east.

Ramadan will once again affect the hosting of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds, with both scheduled for April as they were this season.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said he was excited for the new season, which will be the first under a new set of technical regulations, as well as the debut of both Audi and Cadillac on the F1 grid.

“2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel,” Domenicali said.

“We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid.

“It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem echoed Domenicali’s sentiments, expressing his enthusiasm for the calendar’s improved geographical structure.

“With 24 Grands Prix across five continents, the season truly reflects the global nature of our community, while the improved geographical flow of the calendar shows our joint commitment to making the championship more efficient and sustainable,” he said.

The 2026 season will join 2024 and 2025 as the longest in the history of Formula 1.