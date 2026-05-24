George Russell claimed his third consecutive Canadian Grand Prix pole position at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with a stunning late lap to snatch top spot from teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Lando Norris qualified third for McLaren ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, while Lewis Hamilton claimed fifth for Ferrari in front of Max Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar.

Charles Leclerc was eighth in the second Ferrari, with Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto rounding out the top 10.

The Canadian Grand Prix gets underway at 4pm local time Sunday (6am AEST Monday).