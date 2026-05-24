Having struggled early in the final part of qualifying, the Mercedes found the pace when it mattered most, with Antonelli initially appearing set to secure his fourth straight pole.

But Russell had other ideas, snatching top spot from his young teammate with a 1m12.578s to edge Antonelli by just 0.068s.

Lando Norris had shown strong pace earlier in the session but could only manage third, once again finishing ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri in fourth.

Piastri looked particularly quick through the middle sector at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve but could not find enough time in the opening and final sectors to climb any higher.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth for Ferrari, with Max Verstappen sixth for Red Bull ahead of teammate Isack Hadjar and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto completed the top 10.

Norris jumped to provisional pole midway through Q3, going two tenths quicker than Piastri, who had himself laid down a strong banker lap moments earlier.

Hamilton then split the McLarens to move provisionally onto the front row, while Antonelli could only manage fourth and Russell brushed the wall on his banker lap, leaving him bottom of the timesheets with five minutes remaining.

But Mercedes’ pace proved untouchable in the closing stages as the Silver Arrows locked out the front row once again.

More to come