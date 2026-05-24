Swiss outlet Blick reported Prost and his family were victims of a violent robbery at their villa in Nyon on Tuesday morning, with one of the Frenchman’s sons allegedly forced to open a safe while the family was threatened by the perpetrators.

A statement released by the Vaud Cantonal Police confirmed a major investigation had been launched in cooperation with French police and border security authorities following the incident.

“According to the first elements of the investigation, on Tuesday morning, May 19, several hooded individuals entered the house,” the statement said.

“Once inside, they threatened the occupants and slightly injured a family member in the head, in circumstances that remain to be established.

“The perpetrators then forced another family member to open a safe before fleeing with loot, the precise inventory of which is being evaluated.”

While police did not publicly identify Prost as the victim, multiple reports in Switzerland identified the 71-year-old as the injured party, who suffered minor head injuries during the incident.

Another statement from prosecutors added to the nature of the attack, confirming the attackers had escaped and remained at large.

“The perpetrators entered the residence while the occupants were present, threatened them, and forced one family member to open a safe before fleeing with the stolen goods,” the statement read.

“Despite the extensive search operation launched, the perpetrators have not yet been apprehended.”

Blick reported Prost was “visibly shaken by this brutal intrusion” following the incident and had since left the property in Nyon, which sits on the shores of Lake Geneva.

The report also stated police launched a large-scale search operation involving dog units and forensic investigators, while French authorities were notified amid fears the suspects may have crossed the nearby border, with no arrests having been made at this stage.

Prost is regarded as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, winning world championships in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993 across a career that included spells with Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams.

Nicknamed ‘The Professor’, Prost claimed 51 grand prix victories during his career before retiring from the sport at the end of the 1993 season.