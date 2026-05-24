Ruggier was tagged into a spin at Symmons Plains’ infamous Turn 4 hairpin on a safety car restart lap late in Race 2.

The Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux rolled over once, with the severe drop in height through the apex of the corner helping tip it.

The Hilux landed heavily with the driver’s side taking the brunt of the hit, and Ruggier appeared in visible discomfort as he attempted to extract himself from the battered car.

According to a category statement, Ruggier reported that he was “sore” after the crash.

Ruggier confirmed via social media that he has been checked and released from hospital, and is cleared to race.

The team at Western Sydney Motorsport have repaired the damaged Hilux, and Ruggier is set to contest both remaining V8 SuperUte races.

“Firstly, I want to sincerely thank Western Sydney Motorsport for building such an incredibly safe race car,” said Ruggier.

“Looking back at the accident, it’s a real credit to the team, the preparation, and the safety standards behind this car.

“A massive thank you as well to all the medical staff who attended the scene and looked after me while I was being checked over in hospital. Your professionalism and care meant the world to me.

“Big thanks to Paul Rietdyk [WSM team manager] for riding shotgun with me in the ambulance, staying by my side throughout the night, and making sure I was okay every step of the way.

“And to everyone who has called, messaged, and reached out – thank you. The support has honestly been overwhelming and I appreciate every single one of you.

“This one hurts. I put absolutely everything into this weekend and wanted so badly to deliver a strong result for the team.

“I’m devastated to have let the team down and to see the amount of damage to the car. In all my years of racing, this is the first time I’ve ever had any damage, and it’s hard to put into words how much that hurts.

“But racing is never just about the highs – it’s about how you respond when things go wrong.

“After a huge effort from the team working tirelessly to get the car back together, I’m incredibly grateful to say I’ve been cleared, I’m out of hospital, and I’m ready to get back behind the wheel this morning.”

The V8 SuperUte Series returns for Race 3 at 8:50am AEST on Sunday morning.