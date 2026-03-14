The Italian bounced back from earlier issues in the Sprint race to set a benchmark time of 1m32.064s, storming to the front of the field and pipping teammate George Russell by 0.222s.

Russell’s lap came in the dying seconds on his first attempt in Q3, after the championship leader was hampered by mechanical issues at the start of the session. His Mercedes team did an impressive job to get him back out on track in time to post a lap.

Lewis Hamilton finished third, 0.351s behind Antonelli, with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc one place further back in fourth.

The McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will line up fifth and sixth respectively, with the Australian once again outqualifying his world champion teammate for the second consecutive race.

Out front, Antonelli showcased why he is considered one of the sport’s brightest young stars, backing up his maiden Sprint pole in Miami last year with his first grand prix pole, surpassing Sebastian Vettel as Formula 1’s youngest-ever pole-sitter at just 19 years old.

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Antonelli said he was over the moon with his pole position, as he became the first Italian to start from pole since Giancarlo Fisichella at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix.

“It was a pretty clean session,” he said.

“So you know, really happy. Of course, unfortunately George had an issue in Q3 so would’ve been cool to see him with two sets.

“But I think was a really good session. Clean one. No mistakes, and looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

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He said despite knowing about his teammate’s issue, he did his best to focus on his own qualifying rather than any potential problems for himself.

“I saw that he had the issue but I just tried to keep my focus to stay calm and try to deliver a good lap, which was at the end,” he said.

Russell meanwhile said that he was happy to be able to get out on track and put in the best lap he could to secure a place on the front row.

“Yeah, it was definitely damage limitation,” he explained.

“In Q2 the front wing broke and we were wrapping our heads around that. Then obviously went out in Q3, stopped on track, car wasn’t restarting, couldn’t change gear.

“And then just happy to be standing here because the start of the lap I had no battery, no tyre temp, no nothing.

“But the team have done a really great job to get us in this position. It could’ve been much worse.”

He added he was hopeful of challenging for victory in the race tomorrow, though he remained wary of the Ferrari pair behind him.

“We need to obviously take care of the guys in red as well,” he said.

George Russell STOPS on track… 😱 He gets going soon after but George reports that he can’t shift gears! #F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/k9RNuGXojR — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2026

“They were super fast off the line, so I’m sure Lewis is going to be pretty dicey at the beginning of the race.

“But I think for us, to try and keep it clean and have a good race.

“Try and put on a good race for the fans and see what we can do.”

Hamilton said he enjoyed the session but found conditions challenging due to the strong winds around the circuit.

“It was actually a really tough qualifying. Particularly harder this one with the wind,” he explained.

“It’s so gusty today. So it was challenging.

“Charles put in great laps, these guys put in great laps, so I’m really really happy to be up here and grateful to be up here with these guys.

“They’ve been rapid this season. But we did some good work, the engineers did some great work over the break, and we’ve managed to get a little bit closer to these guys.

“So that’s a real positive to take that forwards.”

He said he was unsure whether he would be able to challenge for the win tomorrow but would do his best to take the fight to the front.

“It’s still going to be a challenge, but I’m sure we’ll have some fun,” Hamilton said.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“I learnt a lot in the Sprint race so, let’s hope tomorrow it’s not as windy as this and our goal is to try and break the gap between these guys.”

Pierre Gasly will line up seventh on the grid after delivering another strong qualifying performance for Alpine, finishing ahead of the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar as the team continued to struggle for pace in Shanghai.

The pair were followed by the Haas of Oliver Bearman, who once again impressed with a solid outing in Shanghai after his points finish in the Sprint earlier in the day.

The second part of qualifying was exceptionally tight, with just one tenth covering the top four times and a mere five thousandths of a second separating 10th from 12th.

Antonelli topped Q2 by 0.043s ahead of Leclerc, with Russell a further four hundredths back in third, three hundredths clear of Hamilton in fourth.

The elimination zone was even closer, with Hadjar narrowly securing a place in the final segment by the skin of his teeth, edging Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi by two thousandths of a second and Franco Colapinto’s Alpine by five thousandths.

Drama struck at the end of the session when Gabriel Bortoleto spun at the final corner, bringing out a late double yellow flag.

🟡 YELLOW FLAG 🟡 Gabi Bortoleto is in the gravel at the final corner, but he gets going and returns to the pits! 😮‍💨#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/kDYVbKyU8v — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2026

The incident forced Arvid Lindblad to slow on his lap to avoid the hazard, costing him valuable time and leaving the British rookie 15th.

He was joined in Q2 elimination by teammate Liam Lawson, who finished 14th, just behind the second Haas of Esteban Ocon. Bortoleto also exited the session in Q2 due to his late spin.

Williams’ struggles in 2026 persisted in China, with both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon once again failing to progress beyond Q1.

Sainz initially looked set to make it into Q2 with his final lap but was bumped out late by Colapinto and Bortoleto, leaving him 17th on the grid.

He ended one place ahead of a visibly frustrated Albon, who vented over team radio at the end of the session, shouting “terrible” at the lack of pace from his FW48.

The anticipated eliminations of the Aston Martin and Cadillac entries in Q1 unfolded largely as expected.

Fernando Alonso led the quartet in 19th, narrowly ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who outqualified the second Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

The Canadian finished 21st, one place ahead of Sergio Perez, who was nearly a second slower than the Aston Martin.

Cars will return to the Shanghai International Circuit for the Chinese Grand Prix at 3pm local time tomorrow (6pm AEDT).

Results: Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, Qualifying