The former Red Bull Racing boss had been scheduled to appear in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth this week in the lead-up to next weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, but the events have now been shifted to August.

Billed as a ‘world-exclusive Australian tour’, the shows were set to feature a live interview and interactive fan Q&A across three cities, starting in Melbourne on February 24 before heading to Sydney on February 26 and Perth on March 2.

However, the tour’s promoter has confirmed the events have been postponed due to an “unforeseen scheduling conflict”, with new dates locked in for August.

Since his departure from Red Bull midway through the 2025 season, the 52-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to the paddock, with Alpine emerging as a leading contender amid speculation he could acquire a 24 per cent share in the team.

Alpine executive Flavio Briatore recently confirmed Horner had been “negotiating” with the Enstone-based outfit, although reports suggest no decision on any potential stake sale is expected before September.

Speaking on 9 News Australia’s Today Show earlier this month, Horner revealed the extent of his discussions across the grid, addressing constant rumours of his return.

“Look, so far, I’ve been going to pretty much every team on the grid, and I’ve spoken very little publicly since I left Red Bull,” he said.

“I mean, the interest in the sport is sky high. There’s some fantastic people that want to invest in Formula 1.

“And, yeah, but I’m in no rush, and if my career stops at the end of my time at Red Bull, I’ve had an incredible run, and, as I said, only come back to something that was genuinely exciting and something that could ultimately win.”

Horner has also indicated that any comeback would look different to his two-decade stint running Red Bull.

“I’ve done my shift, I think,” he added.

“And for me, if I were to come back, it would be in a slightly different role to the one that I performed the last 21 years or so, we’ll see.”

The rescheduled events will now take place at Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre on August 1, Melbourne’s Hamer Hall at Arts Centre Melbourne on August 2 and Perth’s Riverside Theatre on August 4.