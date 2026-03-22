This year, in a somewhat unusual crossover, Daniel Ricciardo paid tribute to two home-grown Australian touring car racing legends – Dick Johnson and Allan Moffat.

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Enchanté dropped its Backyard Grand Prix collection.

The swag featured a variety of Australian iconography, but two pieces stand out from the rest.

The ‘Bearbrass Nationals’ hoodie features a print of Dick Johnson’s #17 Bryan Byrt Ford-backed XC Falcon from 1979.

The ‘Backyard Grand Prix’ tee, meanwhile, features a print of Allan Moffat’s #25 Federation-sponsored XC Falcon from the late 1970s.

Advertisements

The Hardtop Falcons are among the most iconic cars in Australian touring car history.

Moffat and Jacky Ickx famously won the 1977 Bathurst 1000 in a one-two finish alongside Colin Bond and Alan Hamilton, cementing the XC Falcon in Australian motorsport folklore.

“This collection is about remembering why you fell in love with it all in the first place,” said Ricciardo, who is a Ford Racing ambassador.

“Before the lights, before the pressure, it was just mates, a garage, big dreams and having a go. Backyard Grand Prix is that feeling bottled up.

“The designs are playful, optimistic, and doesn’t take themselves too seriously, which is exactly how I want Enchanté to feel.”

Ironically, though the cars are from the 1970s, Enchante said the pieces have an “unmistakable 80s paddock feel.”

The Backyard Grand Prix collection is available for purchase in Australia via the official Enchante website.