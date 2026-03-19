The American team has announced a season-long partnership with TOHO CO., LTD, the Japanese studio behind the Godzilla brand, with the “King of the Monsters” set to feature across the 2026 season.

The collaboration, the team’s first with a major entertainment IP, will debut at the Japanese Grand Prix, where a special one-off livery will be unveiled in Tokyo on March 24 before appearing on track that weekend.

“This is truly an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our brand to new audiences, and it’s a first for both TGR Haas F1 Team and TOHO,” Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said.

“It’s an honour to bring a global icon such as Godzilla to this sport and activate across an important year for the franchise.

“We want our fanbases to combine and celebrate with us, as there will be lots to engage with this season.”

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The partnership will extend beyond Suzuka, with further activations planned throughout the year including the United States Grand Prix in October, aligning with the North American release of the latest Godzilla film, Godzilla Minus Zero, on November 6.

Across the season, Haas and TOHO will roll out integrated branding, digital content and limited-edition merchandise, aiming to tap into both motorsport and pop culture audiences.

Godzilla, which first appeared in 1954, remains one of Japan’s most recognisable cultural exports, with more than 70 years of history and 38 live action Godzilla movies produced from both Japan and the United States.

TOHO executive Keiji Ota said he believed the crossover was a natural fit between two globally recognised brands.

“We are honoured to announce this partnership between TGR Haas F1 Team – a team that continues to push the limits of performance on the global stage of Formula 1 – and Godzilla, a cultural icon that has continued to evolve for more than 70 years since first emerging from Japan,” he said.

“Godzilla has come to represent indomitable power and resilience, a spirit that deeply resonates with the TGR Haas F1 Team’s determination to constantly break through barriers.

“Through this collaboration, get ready for Godzilla to rampage on the world’s fastest stage!

“We promise to bring an unprecedented experience that will excite fans of both Godzilla and the TGR Haas F1 Team all around the world.”

Formula 1 teams have previously linked with major film franchises for one-off promotional campaigns, including Star Wars and the DC and Marvel Cinematic Universes, but Haas’ agreement stands out for its scale and season-long integration.