The 20-year-old American will take over Alonso’s car for the opening session at Suzuka as the team fulfils one of Formula 1’s mandated rookie practice sessions for the season.

The Suzuka outing comes as a surprise given the issues the team has faced so far, with both Alonso and Lance Stroll already having limited running in the issue-plagued AMR26.

Crawford, the 2025 FIA Formula 2 Championship runner-up, took part in two FP1 sessions late last season and has logged more than 3000 kilometres in Aston Martin machinery.

He was announced as the team’s third driver at the end of last season.

Crawford said he was eager to make the most of the opportunity and convert simulator preparation into meaningful track experience.

Advertisements

“I’m really excited to get behind the wheel and drive for the team at Suzuka,” he said.

“It’s such a historic yet demanding circuit, and I can’t wait to apply what I’ve learned in the simulator to real track conditions.

“A big thank you to the team for giving me this opportunity. As with my previous FP1 sessions, I’m looking forward to making the most of it and learning as much as I can.”

Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack said the session reflects the team’s commitment to developing young drivers while supporting its race-weekend program.

“It’s great that we’re able to give Jak another opportunity in FP1 as part of our ongoing commitment to developing young talent,” he said.

“He has been working hard, especially in the simulator back at Silverstone, and this session will allow him to continue building valuable track experience.

“It’s an important opportunity for him to keep progressing, while also contributing to the team by gathering useful data and feedback.”

The Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place across March 27-29.