Piastri’s 1m30.133s proved the benchmark once teams switched to soft-tyre qualifying simulations, leaving him just 0.092s clear of Antonelli, with George Russell completing a Mercedes-heavy top three.

The McLaren driver surged to the top midway through the session as the field bolted on soft tyres, finding over a second compared to the earlier medium-running phase.

Antonelli and Russell responded soon after, but neither could dislodge Piastri from the top of the timesheets.

Lando Norris endured a disrupted session but still recovered to fourth. The reigning world champion was confined to the garage for the opening stages with a suspected hydraulic issue, managing only limited early running before returning later in the hour.

Once back on track, he improved on soft tyres to sit just over half a second off his teammate despite a snap at the final chicane on his quickest lap.

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Behind the leading quartet, Ferrari again featured in the mix, with Charles Leclerc fifth and Lewis Hamilton sixth.



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Leclerc’s session included a compromised lap due to traffic at the chicane, while Hamilton steadily improved as the session progressed.

Earlier in the session, Leclerc had set the initial benchmark with a 1m31.019s, comfortably quicker than the morning pace, before the times rapidly tumbled as track evolution and tyre changes came into play.

The Mercedes pair and Piastri traded fastest laps on medium tyres before the switch to softs reshuffled the order.

Further down the order, Nico Hulkenberg led Audi’s charge in seventh, ahead of Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman, while Max Verstappen endured a low-key session to round out the top 10, more than a second adrift of the leading pace.

The session was not without incident. Albon briefly stopped at Turn 1 with a loss of power before resetting his car and continuing, while Franco Colapinto was noted for driving erratically after an incident involving Verstappen as he weaved to warm his tyres.

Elsewhere, traffic again proved problematic, with several drivers encountering slower cars during push laps. Pierre Gasly also had a moment in the pitlane when released into the path of Albon.

A number of drivers saw their running curtailed by issues. Arvid Lindblad failed to set a time after a gearbox problem kept his car in the garage, while Gabriel Bortoleto’s early session was limited to just a handful of laps before Audi resolved a power unit issue late in the hour.

Sergio Perez also lost time in the garage following earlier damage, only returning to the track in the closing stages.

Track action at Suzuka resumes on Saturday with third practice at 11.30am local time (1.30pm AEDT).

Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 2