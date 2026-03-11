Verstappen has been among the most outspoken critics of the new-for-2026 rules, which place a greater emphasis on electrical power and require careful battery management during races.

His comments in Melbourne, where he again voiced concerns about the direction of the sport, have fuelled suggestions he could consider stepping away when his Red Bull contract expires in 2028, or even earlier.

Mekies, however, insists there has been no change in Verstappen’s approach inside the team despite his public criticism.

“When he’s with us, as far as the relationship with the team is concerned, there is absolutely no difference compared to last year in terms of how hard he’s pushing on every single detail and how precise he is in his feedback on every single thing,” Mekies said.

“So, he’s able to put his personal preferences on the side when he debriefs with us and when we are chasing the performance together.”

Advertisements

The four-time world champion described the new generation of cars as “Formula E on steroids” during pre-season testing and reiterated his concerns during the Australian Grand Prix weekend, admitting he was unsure how much of the new cars he could tolerate.

“I love racing, but you can only take so much, right?” he told Speedcafe and other media after the race.

“I think they’re willing to listen, FIA and F1, but I just hope, of course, that there is some action, because it’s not that I’m the only one saying it.

“I think a lot of people are speaking the same. If it’s drivers, fans, we just want the best for the sport.”

While Verstappen has made clear he is unhappy with the way the cars behave, Mekies said the Dutchman’s criticism comes from a desire to improve the championship rather than any lack of commitment.

“I think Max cares about the sport and he’s giving us a lot of input on what he thinks could be improvements,” he said.

“We are listening. As a sport, we are talking between the teams and between the FIA and F1 to see what the way forward is.”

The Red Bull chief also suggested the opening round at Albert Park may have exaggerated some of the challenges created by the new regulations, particularly with the circuit’s heavy energy demands.

“Obviously, here [Albert Park] is one of the most difficult tracks,” he added.

“It will be interesting to see after China how much of a difference it makes to go on a track that is a bit less energy hungry.

“And then, if there are improvements to make, I’m sure as a sport we will find a way to make them.”