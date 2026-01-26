Organisers moved the second round of the NLS season to avoid a clash with Formula 1, removing the key obstacle that had so far prevented Verstappen from completing a mandatory preparatory race ahead of the May 16–17 endurance classic.

All NLS rounds scheduled before the 24-hour race had originally fallen on F1 race weekends.

Attempts to move the opening NLS round, scheduled for March 14 and clashing with the Chinese Grand Prix, proved unsuccessful. Focus then shifted to the second round, initially set for March 28, which conflicted with the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

That race has now been brought forward by one week to March 21, placing it in the gap between F1 rounds in China and Japan.

Confirmation of the revised schedule emerged after the Rundstrecken-Challenge Nurburgring announced it had adjusted its own calendar to accommodate changes made by the NLS and the ADAC.

“The start of the 2026 season of the Rundstrecken-Challenge Nurburgring (RCN) will be slightly delayed,” organisers said.

“The first RCN event will now take place on Saturday, 28 March 2026, following a change of date.

“The RCN responded to the wishes of the ADAC Ravenol Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) and the ADAC, which had revised their season schedule at short notice.”

The revised date would allow Verstappen to contest NLS2 on March 21 in a Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG, fulfilling the requirement to compete in an NLS event before being eligible for the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

While Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon are expected to be in Qatar for the World Endurance Championship Prologue that weekend, Lucas Auer could be available to partner Verstappen.

The NLS publicly framed the move as an effort to align its calendar with F1 and attract leading drivers during off weekends.

“This adjustment leverages a gap in the F1 calendar between the Grands Prix in China and Japan,” the NLS said.

“By aligning with the international racing schedule, we enable top-tier drivers to compete in the NLS. This move increases our global reach to the benefit of all teams, participants, and the entire Nurburgring region.”

Verstappen previously made clear that participation in the 24-hour race would depend on being able to contest a preparatory event, something that had been impossible until the calendar adjustment.

He competed in one round of the NLS last season, winning on debut in an appearance that drew significant attention to the series.

Both Red Bull and Mercedes have already approved his involvement, with Mercedes reported to have formally requested the schedule change.