The four-time world champion had arrived at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend more upbeat about his long-term prospects, having previously suggested that a shift towards revised power unit regulations could help him remain in F1 beyond 2026.

However, the latest political stalemate between manufacturers over the proposed 60-40 split between combustion and electric energy to be introduced in 2027 has shifted the tone once again.

The Dutchman said that if the changes weren’t introduced and the sport remained under the current rules package, he would find the situation “mentally not doable”.

Speaking after qualifying in Montreal, Verstappen made it clear he had little interest in enduring another season under the current concept.

“If it stays like this, it’s going to be a long year next year, which I don’t want,” Verstappen said.

“It’s just mentally not doable for me to stay like this. Absolutely not.”

Asked whether he would consider taking time away from the sport if the situation did not improve, Verstappen was clear in his stance.

“No. There’s a lot of other fun things out there,” he said.

Formula 1, the FIA and manufacturers have been discussing revisions to the 2026-era power units following widespread driver criticism over the heavy reliance on electric deployment.

An agreement in principle was reached after the Miami Grand Prix to move towards a 60-40 split favouring the internal combustion engine from 2027, a proposal Verstappen strongly supports.

However, reports have since emerged that uncertainty remains over whether the changes will actually be introduced next season, with several manufacturers pushing for major revisions to be delayed until 2028.

Despite the renewed frustration, Verstappen stressed he still hopes the FIA and Formula One Management can push the changes through, with Red Bull and Mercedes believed to be among those supporting the revised direction while other manufacturers push for delays.

“Let’s stay on the positive side – we’re still, I think, looking towards making those changes,” he said.

“Of course some people at the moment that maybe have a bit of an advantage will try to be difficult about it, but if the FIA is strong and also from the FOM side, they just need to do it.”

Verstappen had only days earlier described the proposed changes as a “very positive” step for the future of F1, saying they would improve both the racing product and his enjoyment of the category.

“I mean, it’s definitely heading into a very positive direction,” he said on Thursday in Canada.

“I think it’s like the minimum I was hoping for, and I think it’s really nice that that’s what they want to do. That’s definitely what I think also the sport needs.”

The Red Bull driver added at the time that the changes had strengthened his desire to remain on the grid.

“Yes, definitely. I mean, I just want a good product in Formula 1 and that will for sure improve the product.”

Verstappen has been among the most vocal critics of the current regulations throughout 2026, repeatedly raising concerns over the driving characteristics created by the increased energy deployment demands.

The Dutchman endured a difficult Saturday in Canada, finishing seventh in the sprint race before qualifying sixth for Sunday’s grand prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.