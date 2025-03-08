Back in November 1985, Alan Jones was first on track aboard a Beatrice Haas Lola THL1 Hart to officially christen the street circuit.

That moment was recreated today with the current owner of the car, Ian Ross, behind the wheel.

Gold Coast-based Jones was also scheduled to be in attendance but has had to miss the event due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Featured Videos

This year’s Adelaide F1 fleet includes a maiden appearance at the event for an ex-Pedro de la Rosa Jaguar R2 Cosworth, top, driven by Kiwi Andy Higgins.

Also new to the event is the Tyrrell P34 Cosworth recently purchased by Tony Quinn.

Quinn’s example of the eye-catching six-wheeler was not raced in-period, but one of two built subsequently to the original specification with permission from the Tyrrell family.

Other highlights include former Adelaide AGP winners and an Aussie getting back on track in F1 machinery.

Damon Hill is driving his first F1 race car, the 1992 Brabham BT60B, which never made it to Adelaide in-period as the team folded during the season.

Thierry Boutsen, who won the AGP for Williams in 1989, is driving the Benetton B190 that won the 1990 Adelaide race with Nelson Piquet at the wheel.

David Brabham – the only Aussie to compete in the Adelaide F1 race after Jones – is aboard the Brabham BT59 that he steered in the 1990 AGP.

Also among the field are a pair of Arrows (A1B and A10B) and a Lola Larrousse LC88 Cosworth that have become Adelaide Motorsport Festival regulars.

All images courtesy of Adelaide Motorsport Festival