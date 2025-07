What was behind it? Why now? And what does it mean for Max Verstappen?

Speedcafe’s Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus tackle the big questions while also bringing you the latest from the Supercars paddock in Townsville.

Supercars news includes a peace deal in a stand-off between Dick Johnson Racing and Ford, the latest parity tweak being trialled in Townsville and Chaz Mostert’s suspicious chassis swap.