The chassis 211 Ferrari F2001 fetched €15,980,000 (AUD $24.85 million) at an RM Sotheby’s auction on Saturday, setting a new benchmark as the most expensive Ferrari Formula 1 car ever sold.

It also broke the previous record for a Schumacher-driven F1 car, surpassing the AUD $23.1 million sale of his 2003 title-winning F2003-GA in 2022.

The chassis secured victory at the 2001 Hungarian Grand Prix, which clinched the Drivers’ Championship for Schumacher and Constructors’ Championship for Ferrari.

Earlier that season, Schumacher also drove it to a commanding win at the Monaco Grand Prix, his final victory on the streets of Monte Carlo.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to Schumacher’s charity, the Keep Fighting Foundation.